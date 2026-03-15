Eminence Capital LP Has $135.77 Million Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Eminence Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,085,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151,080 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $135,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,636,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,727,000 after acquiring an additional 811,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,141,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 490,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,445,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 733,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 4,358,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 697,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $994,894.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,516.30. This trade represents a 40.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 146,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $647,582.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,049. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

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Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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