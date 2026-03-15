BNP Paribas Purchases 6,372 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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