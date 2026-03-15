BNP Paribas Purchases 6,372 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BNP Paribas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS partners with Cerebras to speed AI inference, which could improve Bedrock performance, lower customer costs and help AWS compete vs. Nvidia — a potential long?term revenue/margin positive for Amazon’s cloud business. Cerebras Systems, Amazon strike deal to offer Cerebras AI chips on Amazon’s cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon splits out a paid “Ultra” Prime Video tier and hikes the ad?free price — a direct, near?term revenue boost from higher subscription ARPU that supports monetization of Prime streaming. Amazon to hike price of ad-free Prime Video tier by $2 a month
- Positive Sentiment: Luxembourg court vacated a record €746M privacy fine and ordered a reassessment, removing a large regulatory overhang for Amazon in Europe. Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have reiterated buys and some raised price targets (e.g., Wolfe/Evercore), which can support the stock amid the pullback narrative. Amazon Is Rising While the Market Falls—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day earlier to late June — timing and promotional cadence can affect quarterly sales mix but is not a clear positive/negative until details and vendor economics are known. Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon closed a massive multi?tranche corporate debt offering to fund its AI/capex push — strong demand (reported ~4:1 bids) eases short?term funding risk but the large debt target and $200B+ capex plan keep investor concerns about near?term returns and balance?sheet risk elevated. Amazon Completes Massive Multi-Tranche Corporate Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax risk persists: Milan prosecutors have sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four execs over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — an ongoing legal exposure that could concern investors. Exclusive: Italian prosecutors seek trial for Amazon, four execs over alleged $1.4 bln tax evasion
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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