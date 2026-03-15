Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,714,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares in the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Alibaba Group News

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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