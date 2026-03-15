EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.1%

Airbnb stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. MarketBeat Analyst Coverage and Positive Notes

Analysts and bulls still point to upside: several research shops continue to have buy ratings and higher targets (TD Cowen raised its target, B. Riley upgraded to buy) and some commentary highlights resilient travel demand that supports medium?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Benzinga – Middle East Tensions

Macro/geopolitical headlines: escalation in the Middle East has been flagged as a potential demand headwind for global travel but so far is a directional risk rather than a confirmed revenue hit. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read.

Short?interest reporting in public feeds this week is inconsistent (zeros/NaNs). That data isn’t signaling a clear short squeeze or large new short position — rely on official exchange disclosures for a definitive read. Negative Sentiment: Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Blockonomi – $2.5B Bond Issuance

Unexpected $2.5B bond offering: multiple outlets report the company launched a $2.5B bond sale to refinance March 2026 maturities. The surprise move and the potential increase in interest expense or implied change in funding strategy pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Gebbia Sale

Insider selling: Director/co?founder Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares (~$7.6M at reported prices) in early March; repeated, sizable insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if for diversification or personal reasons. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: coverage notes the stock fell below its 50?day moving average after the bond announcement — a technical signal that can trigger short?term selling from momentum and quant strategies. Barchart – 50?Day Moving Average

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 15,263 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,060,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 165,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,374,360. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $6,719,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 490,568 shares of company stock worth $64,120,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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