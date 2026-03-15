Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.0275. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.0260, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 3.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Aberdeen International

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Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

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