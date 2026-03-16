Earnest Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Bath & Body Works worth $32,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Trending Headlines about Bath & Body Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bath & Body Works says it will offer fewer discounts in 2026, a deliberate move to protect gross margins and improve profitability if execution sustains. Article Title

Bath & Body Works says it will offer fewer discounts in 2026, a deliberate move to protect gross margins and improve profitability if execution sustains. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes a “major change customers will notice” (likely tied to merchandising/discounting strategy) that could lift average selling prices and margins. Investors often reward visibility on margin recovery. Article Title

Coverage notes a “major change customers will notice” (likely tied to merchandising/discounting strategy) that could lift average selling prices and margins. Investors often reward visibility on margin recovery. Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory raised BBWI’s price target to $25 while keeping a Market Perform rating — a signal that some analysts are modeling better margin outcomes even if the view remains cautious. Article Title

Telsey Advisory raised BBWI’s price target to $25 while keeping a Market Perform rating — a signal that some analysts are modeling better margin outcomes even if the view remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Sector spotlight: Bath & Body Works was listed among consumer discretionary stocks worth watching, which can drive trading interest but is not a direct catalyst. Article Title

Sector spotlight: Bath & Body Works was listed among consumer discretionary stocks worth watching, which can drive trading interest but is not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Numerous law firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Glancy, Pomerantz, Schall, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, others) are soliciting Bath & Body Works investors about a securities?fraud class action and urging lead?plaintiff filings ahead of a March 16 deadline — increasing headline risk and the potential for costly litigation or settlement. Representative notice: Rosen Law Firm. Article Title

Numerous law firms (Rosen, Faruqi, Glancy, Pomerantz, Schall, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, DJS, others) are soliciting Bath & Body Works investors about a securities?fraud class action and urging lead?plaintiff filings ahead of a March 16 deadline — increasing headline risk and the potential for costly litigation or settlement. Representative notice: Rosen Law Firm. Negative Sentiment: Additional plaintiff?firm alerts increase the likelihood of consolidation into a lead plaintiff and amplify settlement/defense cost uncertainty; see Glancy/PR Newswire notices for more detail. Article Title

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.