Earnest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.81% of TriNet Group worth $58,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 402.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 286.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 18.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $47,941.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $65.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.