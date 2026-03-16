Earnest Partners LLC Sells 44,305 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,305 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Luxfer worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 8.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

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Luxfer Stock Down 0.3%

LXFR stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 179.31%.

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Luxfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

Further Reading

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