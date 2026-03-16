Divisar Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions makes up about 4.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of PDF Solutions worth $17,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

PDFS opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,588.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company’s flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Further Reading

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