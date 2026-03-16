Divisar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,628,975 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. $SFIX

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,975 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix comprises about 0.9% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Stitch Fix worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $44,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,052.06. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 191,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,739 in the last 90 days. 16.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX opened at $3.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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