Earnest Partners LLC Has $45.63 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.23% of Schneider National worth $45,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 1,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 176,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 38.7% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

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Schneider National Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized carriers.

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