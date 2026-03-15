Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $321.43 and last traded at $322.16. Approximately 34,397,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,640,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.97.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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