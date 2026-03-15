CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,248 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the February 12th total of 20,024 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

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CHS Stock Performance

CHSCL opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, whose Class B Common Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHSCL, is a diversified global agribusiness cooperative headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. As one of the largest cooperatives of its kind, CHS is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, and it serves as a critical link in the agricultural supply chain from field to fork.

The company’s core operations are organized into key segments. In Energy, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable products under the Cenex® brand and through strategic partnerships, supporting retail stations, commercial fleets and heating markets.

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