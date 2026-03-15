Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.70. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.7350, with a volume of 311,561 shares trading hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend?paying equity securities of companies located around the world. In addition to traditional equity holdings, the fund employs an options overlay strategy—selling call options on individual stocks or on equity indices—to generate additional premium income and to help manage portfolio volatility.
IGD’s investment portfolio is broadly diversified across developed and emerging markets, including North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
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