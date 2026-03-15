Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.70. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.7350, with a volume of 311,561 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

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Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in dividend?paying equity securities of companies located around the world. In addition to traditional equity holdings, the fund employs an options overlay strategy—selling call options on individual stocks or on equity indices—to generate additional premium income and to help manage portfolio volatility.

IGD’s investment portfolio is broadly diversified across developed and emerging markets, including North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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