Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.2650. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.2650, with a volume of 3,310 shares.

Greystone Logistics Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.08.

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Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.86%.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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