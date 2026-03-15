Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 178.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet News Roundup

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

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