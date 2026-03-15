Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $103,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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