Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $103,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 363.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled a $250 billion multi-year plan to upgrade AT&T into an essential AI-era connectivity platform, led by Jeff McElfresh — a long-term growth narrative that supports higher revenue opportunity from enterprise AI, edge and hyperscaler connectivity. Meet the executive behind AT&T’s $250 billion bid to become essential AI infrastructure
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T reiterated aggressive fiber and 5G expansion goals (including plans discussed publicly to reach many millions of locations by 2030), which investors view as positioning the company to capture AI-driven connectivity demand and higher-margin enterprise services. AT&T Inc. (T) Plans Major Fiber Expansion to 60 Million Locations by 2030
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T launched refreshed consumer wireless plans (Unlimited Your Way®) aimed at value and mix?and?match flexibility, a move that could stabilize gross adds and ARPU retention vs. rivals. AT&T Launches New Wireless Plans – Giving Customers More Value
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst upgrade (Arete to Neutral) and a $28 price target cited the company’s copper switch-off and improved cost profile, providing near-term technical/valuation support for the stock. Arete Upgrades AT&T (T) on Copper Switch-Off, Sets $28 Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: AT&T completed a CAD?denominated long?term debt offering (CAD$1.25B at 4.50%), signaling continued access to capital markets to fund the buildout but also adding to its debt maturity profile. AT&T Completes CAD-Denominated Long-Term Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are also weighing the scale and near-term cost of the $250B pledge — hiring, capex and execution risk could depress free cash flow and require sizable financing over years, which is a headline risk if revenue/efficiency gains lag. AT&T commits $250 billion investment to upgrade US telecom infrastructure for the AI era
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
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