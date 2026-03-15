California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Visa Inc. $V

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,577 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,207,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,198,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.50 and a 200 day moving average of $336.01. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

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Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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