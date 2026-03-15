Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

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Global Water Resources Stock Up 2.8%

Global Water Resources stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

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Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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