Ceeto Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,122,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of IBM stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM
More International Business Machines News
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM published a practical “quantum?centric supercomputing” reference architecture that maps how quantum processors can be integrated with CPUs and GPUs — a clear strategic push to own early enterprise quantum and attract research/cloud customers. IBM Releases a New Blueprint for Quantum-Centric Supercomputing
- Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with Taiwan’s E.SUN Bank to deliver an enterprise AI governance framework — a commercial proof point that could help drive services and consulting revenue in regulated industries. IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to call IBM a top large-cap tech name alongside peers, which supports medium-term investor interest despite recent weakness. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights IBM’s “dual?pronged” strategy (AI/hybrid cloud + quantum) to redefine enterprise computing — reinforces the company’s long-term narrative even as adoption timelines remain gradual. IBM’s Dual-Pronged Strategy to Redefine Computing Power
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s CFO gave interviews outlining priorities around AI, hybrid cloud and quantum — useful for strategic context but not new guidance. The Motley Fool Interviews IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry roundups and tech press reiterate IBM’s quantum roadmap and positioning; positive for brand/technology leadership but benefits are multi?year. IBM Introduces Blueprint to Combine Quantum Computers with Traditional Supercomputers
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/near?term threat: Anthropic’s Claude Code announcement (automation for COBOL modernization) has sparked concerns that third?party AI tools could displace some IBM mainframe/modernization services, and analysts/media point to that as a contributor to the year?to?date decline. IBM Has Fallen 16% as Anthropic Puts Them In The Bullseye
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: IBM shares slipped around the quantum blueprint release and have been under pressure from technicals (current price below 50? and 200?day moving averages) and lower trading volume, prompting short?term selling. What’s going on with IBM stock on Thursday?
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
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