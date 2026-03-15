Ceeto Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,122,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after buying an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27,928.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,001,000 after buying an additional 1,896,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $246.37 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

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More International Business Machines News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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