First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Bought by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1%

FR opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $64.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.The company had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the transaction, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at $220,054.90. This trade represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

Further Reading

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