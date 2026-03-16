Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $159.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.83.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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