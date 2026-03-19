Investment Research Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Down 3.2%
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.79.
More Adobe News
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 and AI momentum — Adobe reported a beat for fiscal Q1 with accelerating AI?first ARR and subscription strength, supporting the company’s longer?term growth thesis and underpinning the bull case. AI Integration and Capabilities Power Adobe Inc. (ADBE) to Record First Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic NVIDIA tie?up — A partnership to co?develop next?gen Firefly models and agentic workflows strengthens Adobe’s AI product roadmap and cloud compute capabilities, a clear positive for product moat and future monetization. Adobe Taps Nvidia AI Muscle To Revolutionize Marketing, Creative Pipelines
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and short?interest chatter — Elevated options activity and reported increases in short interest (some feeds show inconsistent data) are boosting volatility but aren’t conclusive on directional conviction. Monitor open interest and changes in institutional positioning. Adobe Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price?target cuts — Citi and other firms have trimmed targets (Citigroup noted a move to $278), reflecting dimmer near?term expectations and pressuring investor confidence. Citigroup Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $278.00
- Negative Sentiment: CEO transition / governance uncertainty — Banks including Goldman flag that uncertainty until Adobe names a new CEO is a material near?term risk; leadership change has sapped confidence despite a planned phased transition. Goldman Sachs Sounds the Alarm on Adobe Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive AI risk — Google’s revamped Stitch product, pitched to turn plain language into high?fidelity interfaces, is being cited as incremental competitive risk to parts of Adobe’s design/UX franchise. Adobe Stock Drops After Google’s Stitch Redesign
- Negative Sentiment: Questions on metrics, moat and monetization — Critical research pieces highlight KPI reporting changes (Digital Media ARR ? Total ARR) and potential AI cannibalization of legacy revenue, raising execution and pricing?power concerns. Adobe: 3 Reasons Not To Buy, 1 Reason Not To Sell After Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / settlement hit — Ongoing fallout from subscription cancellation practices has led to settlements and roughly $150M of consumer remediation/penalties in the headlines, a near?term cash/PR drag. Adobe agrees to settle over cancellation policy with $150 million agreement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ADBE
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
See Also
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