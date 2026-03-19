Investment Research Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,750 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.79.

More Adobe News

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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