Investment Research Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IEFA opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

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