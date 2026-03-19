Investment Research Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6%

IEFA opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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