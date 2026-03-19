JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 223.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.81% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $70,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 1,274,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $72,048,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,181,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 413.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,705,000 after buying an additional 442,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6,796.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 390,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 384,896 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $105.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $817,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,474.45. The trade was a 94.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,306. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.94 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corcept Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lead?plaintiff deadline: multiple firms remind investors that April 21, 2026 is the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in the pending securities class action — an immediate procedural date that could determine litigation leadership and the pace of the case. Robbins LLP Notice

Lead?plaintiff deadline: multiple firms remind investors that April 21, 2026 is the deadline to move for lead plaintiff in the pending securities class action — an immediate procedural date that could determine litigation leadership and the pace of the case. Negative Sentiment: Allegations of disclosure failures and regulatory/patent setbacks: Hagens Berman and others say the lawsuit stems from an alleged concealment of repeated FDA warnings about insufficient data and a federal court patent loss — claims that, if proven, could drive material damage awards or settlements and prolonged expense. Hagens Berman Alert

Allegations of disclosure failures and regulatory/patent setbacks: Hagens Berman and others say the lawsuit stems from an alleged concealment of repeated FDA warnings about insufficient data and a federal court patent loss — claims that, if proven, could drive material damage awards or settlements and prolonged expense. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms soliciting clients: At least a dozen plaintiff firms (Robbins, Levi & Korsinsky, Rosen, Pomerantz, Kahn Swick & Foti, Glancy, Bronstein, Schall, Bernstein, Gross, et al.) have issued investor alerts and filings covering the Oct. 31, 2024–Dec. 30, 2025 class period — increasing the likelihood of a contested, high?profile suit and amplification of reputational and financial risk. Kahn Swick & Foti / GlobeNewswire

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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