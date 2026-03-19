CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,273 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
More Broadcom News
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom began production?volume shipments of its Tomahawk 6 switch family — the world’s first 102.4 Tbps switch — which accelerates customer deployments for hyperscale AI networks and supports near?term revenue scaling in networking. Broadcom Commences Production Volume Shipping of World’s First 102.4 Tbps Switch
- Positive Sentiment: Meta publicly confirmed Broadcom as a partner on its MTIA custom AI chips — removing doubt about a major customer relationship and strengthening AVGO’s revenue visibility for inference silicon and future GenAI deployments. Why Meta’s AI Chip Announcement Has Broadcom Investors Paying Attention
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and institutional interest remain elevated — multiple price?target upgrades and high?profile investors (e.g., Rosenblatt raising targets; notable positions reported by Fisher Asset Management) keep a bullish narrative about AVGO’s AI growth trajectory. Rosenblatt Maintains Buy on Broadcom
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s infrastructure software (VMware) and buyback activity remain tailwinds — buybacks cited by analysts can support EPS and shareholder returns during volatile price action. Berkshire, Broadcom & Nucor Are Revving Their Buyback Engines
- Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom’s role in new industry groups and optical standards (400G Optical MSA, Optical Compute Interconnect) positions it strategically for long?term AI data?center interoperability — supportive strategically but benefits will play out over years. Broadcom AI Alliances Shape Optical Standards And Raise Valuation Questions
- Negative Sentiment: Meta’s announcement did not include a GenAI training chip (reports suggest Olympus development is paused), which likely delays the timing and magnitude of potential training?chip revenue for Broadcom — a near?term revenue/timing risk. Why Meta’s AI Chip Announcement Has Broadcom Investors Paying Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sentiment concerns are emerging in some research notes and op?eds (calls for rethink/downgrades), which can amplify short?term selling even as fundamentals remain strong — a common cause of choppy trading. Seeking Alpha: Broadcom Rethink/Downgrade
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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