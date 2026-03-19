CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,273 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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