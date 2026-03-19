Payne Capital Management LLC Buys 23,163 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Payne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Payne Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,359.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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