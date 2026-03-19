Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) COO Sells $300,780.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) COO Christine Zedelmayer sold 120,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,586 shares in the company, valued at $156,465. The trade was a 65.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Zedelmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 9th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 181,219 shares of Equillium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $362,438.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Christine Zedelmayer sold 185,937 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $327,249.12.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Christine Zedelmayer sold 100,000 shares of Equillium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Equillium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Equillium, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Equillium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $608,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

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Equillium, Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to treat severe autoimmune diseases and prevent organ transplant rejection. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, EQ001 (itolizumab), is a humanized monoclonal antibody that modulates T-cell activation by targeting the CD6 receptor. Equillium’s pipeline also includes additional biologic candidates aimed at addressing indications such as acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and lupus nephritis.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Equillium in-licensed itolizumab from Biocon Limited, leveraging the antibody’s established safety profile in earlier clinical studies.

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