Payne Capital Management LLC Buys 52,538 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Payne Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Payne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Payne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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