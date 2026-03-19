Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $315.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 528,970 shares of company stock valued at $177,150,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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