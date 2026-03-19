Investment Research Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2026

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF accounts for 0.9% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Research Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 274,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 68,032 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. This is an increase from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

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