70,212 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Bought by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Investment Research Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investment Research Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,055,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 887,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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