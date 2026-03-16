Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,015 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 13,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 466.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 19,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. President Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $517.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. China Renaissance raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made EV deliveries jumped sharply, signaling a possible demand rebound in Tesla’s largest growth market — a near-term tailwind for revenue and utilization at Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Just Nearly Doubled
- Positive Sentiment: The UK regulator granted Tesla Energy Ventures a licence to sell electricity to households and businesses in Great Britain — expanding a recurring?revenue energy business that diversifies Tesla beyond vehicle sales. Tesla’s energy business wins approval to supply electricity in UK
- Positive Sentiment: FTC approval allows Tesla to convert its xAI investment into a small stake in SpaceX — a potential way to capture upside from a future SpaceX IPO and recycle capital toward core Tesla initiatives. Tesla Approved To Convert xAI Stakes Into SpaceX
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI initiative and Tesla’s increasing software focus could unlock high-margin services (robotaxi/agent revenue) but are unproven at scale and are already commanding more investor attention than monthly delivery data. Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard
- Neutral Sentiment: Management says Optimus 3 will be released on an annual design cadence; robotics/Optimus progress is a medium?term upside but execution timelines remain a major source of uncertainty. This Is Elon Musk’s Latest Optimus 3 Production Timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s R2 launch and mass-market push create renewed competitive pressure in the midsize SUV segment — a near-term risk to Tesla’s Model Y pricing and volume if Rivian executes on a lower?priced, high?volume ramp. Rivian Is About to Challenge Tesla Where It Hurts Most
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and safety concerns: third?party FSD metrics and at least one firm’s negative coverage highlight deteriorating disengagement/safety data — a material regulatory and litigation risk that can depress multiples and slow robotaxi commercialization. Tesla’s FSD Safety Metrics ‘Sharply Deteriorating,’ Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: xAI leadership churn and reported layoffs raise governance and execution questions around Tesla’s broader AI strategy — investors may penalize near-term stock performance until the AI/robotics roadmap shows consistent progress. Musk ousts more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters, FT reports
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
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