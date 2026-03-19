Investment Research Partners LLC Buys New Position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. $AWF

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 103,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Investment Research Partners LLC owned 0.12% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

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