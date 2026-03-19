Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 15,954 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

Nordson Stock Down 1.3%

NDSN stock opened at $267.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.03 and a 1-year high of $305.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.55.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The business had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total value of $2,556,774.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,814.72. This represents a 54.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundaram Nagarajan sold 41,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $12,258,268.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,010,286.24. This trade represents a 39.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 73,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,484,216 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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