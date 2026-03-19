Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 46,761 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,761 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.67. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.30.

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About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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