Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,134 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Impinj worth $15,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,840,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 48.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after buying an additional 393,685 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,160,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,362,000.

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Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -252.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $92.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.87 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Impinj from $246.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.63.

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About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

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