Investment Research Partners LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Investment Research Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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