14,386 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Acquired by Investment Research Partners LLC

Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,386 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,420,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,498,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,893,000 after acquiring an additional 110,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 351,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHG. Zacks Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company’s principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

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