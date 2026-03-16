Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Posts Earnings Results

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 13.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marshalls had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from Marshalls’ conference call:

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Group revenue returned to growth (+2% to £632m) but operating profit fell 15% to £56.4m , with PBT, EPS and the full-year dividend all down ~16%, signaling near-term pressure on returns.

, with PBT, EPS and the full-year dividend all down ~16%, signaling near-term pressure on returns. Landscaping was the main profit drag—volumes rose 4% but deliberate price investment, a mix shift and closure of a loss-making natural stone unit left the segment broadly breakeven while management expects £11m of cost savings by end?2026 and aims to rebuild margins to ?12%.

Viridian Solar delivered strong growth (?33%) on Part L regulatory tailwinds, introduced new higher?power panels and ArcBox traction, and could see substantial upside if the Future Homes Standard mandates solar for new builds.

delivered strong growth (?33%) on Part L regulatory tailwinds, introduced new higher?power panels and ArcBox traction, and could see substantial upside if the Future Homes Standard mandates solar for new builds. Marley Roofing faces increased competitive capacity (new entrants such as FP McCann) and manufacturing efficiency issues that reduced volumes, prompting targeted capex to improve resilience—a near?term headwind to segment profitability despite a 20–24% medium?term margin target.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of MSLH stock opened at GBX 140.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £354.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.04. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 136 and a 52 week high of GBX 295.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marshalls

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Justin Lockwood purchased 260,000 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £470,600. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marshalls has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 316.25.

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Marshalls Company Profile

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Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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