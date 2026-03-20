Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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