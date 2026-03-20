Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $16.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.8750.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSCR. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th.

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Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $13.31 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $406,620.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,677. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,269. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 132,149 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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