WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.7333.

Several research firms have commented on WVE. Bank of America began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WAVE Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

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WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -1.77. WAVE Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 million. WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 478.35% and a negative return on equity of 85.69%. Analysts forecast that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 33,194 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $499,569.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,867 shares in the company, valued at $931,098.35. The trade was a 34.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 3,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $43,416.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 408,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,908.70. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,748 shares of company stock valued at $907,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. CWM LLC raised its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 6,729.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 1,441.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

WAVE Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on the discovery and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapies designed to address serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Leveraging proprietary chemistry and precision synthesis, WAVE engineers drug candidates with defined stereochemistry to optimize potency, safety and manufacturability. This approach aims to enhance target specificity and improve therapeutic profiles compared with traditional oligonucleotide medicines.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in neuromuscular disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and neurodegenerative conditions including Huntington’s disease, as well as early-stage cardiovascular and liver indications.

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