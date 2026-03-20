Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $6.22 Million in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.14% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $21,542,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $21,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 310.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after acquiring an additional 266,635 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 352,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 236,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 144,511 shares in the last quarter.

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NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

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