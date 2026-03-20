Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $5.51 Million in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.509 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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