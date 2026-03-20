Keel Point LLC Purchases 4,657 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco launched an equal?weight QQQ variant (QEW), which may attract investors seeking diversification away from mega?cap concentration and support broader brand inflows for the Innovation Suite. Invesco’s Dual Launch of QEW & DVVY
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre?market and daily ETF updates flag short?term weakness in QQQ, reflecting broader Nasdaq moves rather than single?name shocks. QQQ Daily Update 3-19-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional options flow shows elevated activity and hedging around QQQ (strangles/straddles), signaling both higher conviction and higher volatility — this can amplify moves in either direction. Options Flow and Volatility Opportunities
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary is mixed — some analysts see bullish setups, others warn of underlying fundamental risks; this keeps trading volatile and asset flows tentative. Bullish Technical Setup Vs. Fundamental Crash Risks
- Negative Sentiment: The Fed’s updated “dot plot” implies fewer near?term rate cuts (only one this year), reinforcing a higher?for?longer rates backdrop that pressures growth/tech multiples and weighs on QQQ. Fed Dot Plot Sends Markets Sliding
- Negative Sentiment: Hot Producer Price Index (PPI) readings show wholesale inflation surprises, increasing odds of persistent inflation and complicating the Fed outlook — another headwind for high?growth names. PPI: Wholesale Inflation Up 0.7% In February
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions and an oil shock narrative are driving risk?off flows into commodities and energy, which historically coincides with weaker equity returns and rotational pressure away from tech?heavy indices like the Nasdaq?100. Pre?War Cracks and Oil Shock Risk
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary questioning investor enthusiasm for QQQ suggests sentiment is cooling; flows and positioning may continue to lag until inflation/Fed clarity improves. Is the Thrill Gone in QQQ?
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.