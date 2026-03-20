Keel Point LLC Purchases 4,657 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,091,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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About Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $593.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $611.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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