Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock to $595.00. The stock had previously closed at $649.56, but opened at $709.15. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lumentum shares last traded at $731.6650, with a volume of 3,215,033 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.06.

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Insider Transactions at Lumentum

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In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total value of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,402.36. This represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia?linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Article Title

Wall Street is growing more bullish on Nvidia?linked winners, and Lumentum is highlighted as a beneficiary of the AI optics wave—this narrative is supporting investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high?power lasers) and a stated long?term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data?center networking. Article Title

OFC product announcements (e.g., 1.6T DR4 OSFP transceiver, high?power lasers) and a stated long?term quarterly run rate target (~$2B) materially boost the growth story and justify higher valuations tied to AI data?center networking. Positive Sentiment: Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Article Title

Buying ahead of Lumentum’s impending inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven accumulation over several sessions, adding momentum and higher trading volume. Positive Sentiment: Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth?focused investors. Article Title

Independent bull signals—Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy with a $900 PT—support upside expectations from growth?focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Article Title

Zacks highlights Lumentum’s positioning in OCS and CPO markets as the hyperscale shift from copper to optics accelerates—structural demand that’s supportive but plays out over multiple quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near?term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Article Title

Coverage notes and intraday moves (Zacks/MSN/Fool) point to heavy volume and momentum; however, some analytics caution that near?term earnings estimate revisions and valuation could slow the run. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley set an equal?weight rating with a $595 price target—well below recent levels—which could prompt some profit?taking or temper upside from more conservative funds. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 10.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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