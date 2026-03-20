Jane Thompson Sells 13,667 Shares of Composecure (NYSE:GPGI) Stock

Composecure, Inc. (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) Director Jane Thompson sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $231,108.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,277.83. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Composecure Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Composecure stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Composecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.00.

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Composecure (NYSE:GPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Composecure had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a positive return on equity of 211.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Composecure in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Composecure currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPGI

Key Headlines Impacting Composecure

Here are the key news stories impacting Composecure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider accumulation — Director/insider Thomas R. Knott bought 44,000 shares (~$751.5k at ~$17.08), Director John D. Cote purchased 5,800 shares, and insider Kurt Schoen bought 3,000 shares. Multiple senior insiders buying at current levels is a strong signal of management confidence and likely provided short?term support. Knott Form 4

Large insider accumulation — Director/insider Thomas R. Knott bought 44,000 shares (~$751.5k at ~$17.08), Director John D. Cote purchased 5,800 shares, and insider Kurt Schoen bought 3,000 shares. Multiple senior insiders buying at current levels is a strong signal of management confidence and likely provided short?term support. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — Composecure reported $0.19 EPS vs. $0.14 consensus (reported 3/12). An EPS beat can support momentum despite continued negative net margins. Earnings Report

Quarterly results beat expectations — Composecure reported $0.19 EPS vs. $0.14 consensus (reported 3/12). An EPS beat can support momentum despite continued negative net margins. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at JPMorgan Industrials Conference — The presentation/transcript updates strategy and execution but did not introduce a clear new catalyst; useful for tone and guidance rather than immediate revaluation. Conference Transcript

Management presentation at JPMorgan Industrials Conference — The presentation/transcript updates strategy and execution but did not introduce a clear new catalyst; useful for tone and guidance rather than immediate revaluation. Negative Sentiment: Director sale — Director Jane J. Thompson sold 13,667 shares at about $16.91 (~$231k), reducing her stake ~14%. Insider selling, even when smaller in aggregate than buys, can be interpreted as profit?taking and weigh on sentiment. Thompson Form 4

Director sale — Director Jane J. Thompson sold 13,667 shares at about $16.91 (~$231k), reducing her stake ~14%. Insider selling, even when smaller in aggregate than buys, can be interpreted as profit?taking and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sell coverage initiated — Weiss Ratings started coverage with a “sell (d-)” and MarketBeat shows a consensus Sell. Negative analyst views can cap near?term upside and increase trading volatility despite insider buys and the earnings beat. Weiss Ratings

About Composecure

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CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

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