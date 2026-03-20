Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 115.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Waters this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Wei Jiang bought 500 shares (~$289.46 avg), increasing his stake ~17% — a direct insider purchase that investors often interpret as management confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Insider Buying: Waters Director Acquires 500 Shares

Director Wei Jiang bought 500 shares (~$289.46 avg), increasing his stake ~17% — a direct insider purchase that investors often interpret as management confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and guidance remain supportive: Waters beat Q4 estimates and provided FY2026 EPS guidance in the $14.30–$14.50 range, which underpins analyst buy-side interest and helps explain upward price pressure. (Earnings/guidance were reported in February and remain the backdrop for today’s trade.)

Recent results and guidance remain supportive: Waters beat Q4 estimates and provided FY2026 EPS guidance in the $14.30–$14.50 range, which underpins analyst buy-side interest and helps explain upward price pressure. (Earnings/guidance were reported in February and remain the backdrop for today’s trade.) Neutral Sentiment: Coverage note — WAT has underperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, producing mixed longer-term sentiment even as near-term indicators look constructive. Is Waters Corporation Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Coverage note — WAT has underperformed the Dow over the past year, but analysts remain moderately bullish, producing mixed longer-term sentiment even as near-term indicators look constructive. Negative Sentiment: Waters priced a large $3.5 billion senior notes offering via its Augusta SpinCo subsidiary across 2027–2036 maturities — the size of the debt raise may raise short-term concerns about leverage, interest expense and capital allocation until use of proceeds is clearer. Waters Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Waters Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WAT stock opened at $300.27 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Wei Jiang purchased 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $289.46 per share, with a total value of $144,730.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,031.86. The trade was a 17.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.