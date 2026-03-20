Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Saia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,307 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $7,532,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $5,115,000.

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Saia Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Saia stock opened at $321.17 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $430.11. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Saia’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $493.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.47.

View Our Latest Report on SAIA

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,455.54. The trade was a 22.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,478.40. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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